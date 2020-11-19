National music industry policy to be presented to Cabinet by year end, says communications minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says a specific policy pertaining to the local music industry will be presented to the Cabinet by the year-end. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 ― A specific policy pertaining to the local music industry will be presented to the Cabinet by the year-end to ensure the growth of the industry and the welfare of practitioners is protected, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said such a policy is being drafted as so far there has not been any specific framework, including a specific body or legislation, to govern the country's music industry involving musicians, singers and other stakeholders.

The ministry was now preparing the draft on the proposed Music Corporation Act, although he added that not all matters can be resolved through legislation.

“For example, in the film industry, we have the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) and the Finas Act 1981. The music industry, while it obtains aid in the form of digital content funds and so on, still needs a framework that governs issues concerning development, welfare and international-level promotions,” he told reporters here today.

Saifuddin said both he and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri currently have an understanding that matters concerning music will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

“But we still don’t have an authoritative source for this, so on the basis of responsibility we feel it is time for the government to have a clear policy on music, especially on who is really responsible for managing music affairs,” he said.

Earlier, Saifuddin presented donations to 50 musicians whose income had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today's event is specifically for musicians, I realise the numbers involved are small but this is just the beginning,” he said. ― Bernama