After yesterday’s massive drop, new Covid-19 cases shoot back up to 1,290 with four deaths

Health D-G Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham wrote in a statement that Sabah still tops the new daily positive cases, while Klang Valley followed closely with both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor cases going up. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Putrajaya announced that new Covid-19 positive cases jumped back to four figures at 1,290 with four new fatalities, after yesterday saw the number of infections halved from the day before.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah wrote in a statement that Sabah still tops the new daily positive cases, while Klang Valley followed closely with both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor cases going up.

“The two states that recorded the highest number of cases today are Sabah (660) and Selangor (407).”

“The high number of case reports in Sabah stems from clusters related to the Temporary Detention Center (PTS), lock-ups and prisons (250),” he added in a statement.

Meanwhile, the increase of cases in Selangor detected from the Teratai cluster (245) and a new cluster today which is the new Kapas BJ cluster (55).

Sabah still has the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases at 660, with 418 coming from existing clusters, 114 from close contact screenings and 96 from Covid-19 screenings done.

Meanwhile, Selangor tops the highest peninsular states with 407 daily positive Covid-19 cases, with 361 from existing clusters including 55 from the new Kapas BJ cluster, 19 from close contact so screenings and one from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Kuala Lumpur too, is still registering a high number of Covid-19 new cases with 72 ― 60 from existing clusters including 15 from the new Prestij cluster, five imported cases, four from close contact screenings, and the remaining three from other Covid-19 screenings.

The remaining states recording new cases are Perak (48), Negri Sembilan (32), Kelantan (17), Labuan and Johor (15), Penang and Sarawak (eight each), Kedah (seven), and Kelantan with one case.

Dr Noor Hisham added that four new fatalities involving three locals and a migrant.

Sabah recorded two more Covid-19 fatalities involving a local 29-year-old with kidney problems and a 47-year-old migrant with diabetes.

In peninsular, both patients with various medical conditions involving a 62-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man in Johor and Perak respectively.

He said that 110 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 37 of them needing breathing assistance.