PAS info chief lauds DBKL for liquor sale ban, cites Kelantan as success story

PAS Information Chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A PAS leader said today the liquor sale ban at convenience stores here was a timely move that would solve some of the country’s social problems.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said the Islamist party has consistently advocated the emulation of Kelantan’s tight regulations on alcohol sale, which has been in place for decades under PAS rule.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has come under fire as critics call a new regulation that would soon prohibit convenience, sundry and grocery stores in the capital city from selling hard liquor an infringement on minority rights.

However, PAS rejected this criticism as an attempt to “manipulate” the issue and urged the authorities to ignore these.

“Every criticism by parties that attempt to manipulate the issue with all types of excuses must be ignored because the effects of alcohol are clearly dangerous and is strongly prohibited by religion,” Kamaruzaman said in a statement.

“PAS has long urged for regulation of the sale of intoxicating drinks to be tightened just as how it has been practiced in Kelantan,” he added.

Alcohol sale in Kelantan is restricted to minority-run restaurants. These premises are also banned from displaying any signs related to alcohol and public consumption is a punishable offence.

The PAS state administration often claimed its alcohol regulation has kept social problems in the state in check, although official data suggests otherwise.

The east coast state is still dealing with massive drug addiction problems and has among the highest cases of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Over 60 per cent of Malaysia’s 32.7 million population are Malay-Muslims and alcohol sale has been a key election issue for parties like PAS, although there is a consensus among political analysts that the topic’s appeal is usually limited to older or rural voters.

The issue took centre stage again recently following a spate of fatal drunk-driving accidents, prompting PAS leaders to declare it a national crisis.

The party’s Federal Territories Youth chapter, in backing DBKL’s new guideline, said the ban should also be followed with shortened operating hours for pubs and nightclubs.

“We hope that DBKL will not compromise about banning alcohol at class 1 public homes and also regulating beer houses’ operating hours to between 10am and midnight,” said Mohammad Rashidi Abdul Razak, the chapter’s youth chief.

“This is because most of the road accidents happen after these hours. Therefore, it is only best if the time limit policy is studied thoroughly because it has the potential to alarm the public if the matter is not dealt with efficiently,” he added.

The new DBKL liquor ban sake will take effect on October 1 next year.

Opposition party DAP has said the new ruling violated the rights of non-Muslims as they were guaranteed freedom to practise their culture in the Federal Constitution.