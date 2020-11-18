N. Sembilan prohibits six ‘deviant sects’ including Hizbut Tahrir, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 18 — Negri Sembilan has declared six deviant cults as haram (forbidden) for being contradictory to the doctrine of Sunnah Wal-Jama’ah.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the decision was made following a ruling (fatwa) issued by the state Mufti Department today.

“The prohibited teachings are anti-hadith group, Tapediri 65 or Ba Tha Mim 114 teaching, Hizbut Tahrir, Ibrahim Mat Zin shamanism ceremony and practice, Mohd Zaman Mohd Nor’s ‘Zat Cinta / Hikmah Al-Fatihah’ chanting and Millah Abraham @ Ibrahim teaching,” he told reporters after chairing the state’s Exco meeting at Wisma Negri here today.

He said the state government would work together with the state Mufti Department and Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) to monitor and help any members of the society to return to the true Islamic teaching, besides advising public not to get involved in any deviant sects.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin urged micro entrepreneurs in the state to apply for the Malaysian Halal Certificate Scheme, which is currently opened to public, to encourage more entrepreneurs especially small traders to obtain halal certificate.

“Any kind of business and existing traders are eligible to apply to JHEAINS and will be charged RM200 for a two-year period. The application criteria are also more flexible and will be approved as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama