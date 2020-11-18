MetMalaysia: Frequent thunderstorms, heavy rains expected till end of December

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said it involved most areas in the states on the west coast of the peninsula, including Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor as well as western parts of Sabah and Sarawak. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Frequent thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds are expected to occur, especially in the evenings and early nights, throughout the first phase of the North-east Monsoon, which will last till the end of December.

Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said it involved most areas in the states on the west coast of the peninsula, including Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor as well as western parts of Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is because the prevailing winds blowing from east to west as well as the high humidity levels throughout the country that encourages the formation of cumulonimbus clouds.

“This condition has the potential of causing flash floods in low-lying areas and damage to unstable structures,” he said.

MetMalaysia is advising the public to be aware of current weather alerts.

For further information relating to weather and weather alerts, please visit the MetMalaysia official website and its social media, call 1-300-22-1638 or download the myCuaca app. — Bernama