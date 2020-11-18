Fire Dept: Woman risks losing five fingers in grinding machine incident in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Nov 18 — A Siamese woman faces the risk of losing five fingers on her right hand after it got stuck up to her wrist into a fish grinding machine in an incident at her house in Kampung Neting near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, today.

In the 3pm incident, the victim, Rasmi a/p Ehnui, 26, was said to be grinding fish at home to be turned into fish balls before suddenly one of her hands was pulled into the machine.

Pengkalan Kubor Fire and Rescue Station head, Raja Arisan Raja Ismail said, his team received information after the victim’s husband reported the incident to the fire station.

He said a team of six firefighters then rushed to the victim’s house and arrived at 3.09pm.

“As soon as the firefighters arrived, they found that the victim’s hand was still stuck in the machine and her fingers had been ripped to shreds.

The fire brigade then took 20 minutes to remove the screw on the machine where the victim’s right hand was stuck and took her to the Neting Health Clinic for further action,” he said when contacted, today.

He explained that the victim was later rushed to Raja Perempuan Zainab 2 Hospital, Kota Baru for further treatment due to severe injuries. — Bernama