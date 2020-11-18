Batu Sapi emergency: No curfew, no military-style administration, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the administration of the government as well as economic and social activities would continue subject to the practice of the new normal and regulations under the CMCO in force in Sabah now. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The life of the people will not be affected by the declaration of Emergency in the parliamentary constituency of Batu Sapi as there will be no curfew or military-style administration, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The prime minister said the administration of the government as well as economic and social activities would continue subject to the practice of the new normal and regulations under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in force in Sabah now.

“The Perikatan Nasional government wishes to assure that the Batu Sapi by-election would be held as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is over,” he said in a special address on the proclamation of emergency aired by local television and social media networks. — Bernama