Sabah leaders convey condolences on Bugaya assemblywoman's death

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Tributes poured in from Sabah leaders following the passing of Bugaya assemblywoman Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah today.

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal prayed that Manis Muka’s soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“My wife and I extend our condolences to the husband and family of Manis Muka on the loss of their loved one,” he said in a brief statement today.

Manis Muka died this afternoon at the Gleneagles Hospital here where she had been admitted for kidney problems. She was 65.

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman hoped that Manis Muka’s family would be patient and remain strong in facing this test.

“Let’s pray that her soul will receive blessings from Allah and is placed among the pious,” Musa said.

Warisan secretary general Datuk Loretto Padua described Muka Manis’ death as a great loss to the party and the people in her constituency.

“She was a great leader who cared about others and always willing to help the people regardless of their background,” he said. — Bernama