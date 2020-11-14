EPF to announce Account 1 withdrawal details on Nov 18

The Employees Provident Fund building in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will announce the details of access to the members' Account 1 facility, known as i-Sinar, on Nov 18, 2020 (Wednesday).

The EPF in a statement today said i-Sinar, which is in the process of being fine-tuned, was the outcome of an in-depth consultation with stakeholders so that affected members are able to go through this difficult time and ensuring their retirement savings for future well-being.

“The EPF is confident the amount that can be accessed from i-Sinar together with the maximum withdrawal of RM500 a month from Account 2 under i-Lestari facility (launched in April 2020), will enable the affected members to fend for themselves in the short term,” it said.

i- Sinar is an extension of the i-Lestari withdrawal facility which has now reached an estimated total withdrawal of RM30 billion and will end in March 2021.

Applications for i-Sinar can be made from December 2020 and the amount will be credited into the members’ bank accounts starting January 2021. — Bernama