Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 infections back up to 919 cases, with one more death reported

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — One more Covid-19 related death was recorded today, the 303rd fatality in the country, with 919 new infections detected nationwide, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Today’s numbers of new infections represent a spike in cases after three consecutive days of descending numbers were observed this week.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 43,719 cases, with 11,419 of those currently active.

Of the active cases, 92 were under intensive care, with 35 needing ventilators.

Sabah again recorded the most new infections with 318 cases, followed by 240 in Negri Sembilan, 174 in Selangor, 63 in Penang, and 47 in Kuala Lumpur.

Labuan recorded 35 new cases, Perak with nine new infections, eight new cases each in Sarawak, Johor, and Melaka, three in Kedah, two in Kelantan and one in Putrajaya.

Of the new infections, three are imported, from travellers returning from Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 996 more patients were cured and were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,069, or 73.2 per cent from the total number of infections.

He said the latest death was a non-Malaysian man, 66, who died in Hospital Tawau.

He also reported one more cluster that was detected in Sabah, while three more clusters involving Kedah, Sabah and Penang were declared to have ended.

The new cluster was dubbed the Teluk cluster in Kota Kinabalu, involving three index cases who tested positive on November 9 and 10.

“Contact tracing found 27 more Covid-19 positive cases. To date, 128 people have been tested with 30 returning positive, 97 testing negative, with the result of one more test still pending,” he said during his daily health press conference.

The three clusters that were declared over were the Pulau cluster in Sabah, Bah Rose cluster involving Kedah and Penang, and the Bah Ketil cluster also in Kedah.

A total of 1,036 people was tested with 53 positive cases and no deaths reported from the Pulau cluster, while 563 individuals were screened for the Bah Rose cluster with 11 total positive cases and no deaths.

As for the Bah Ketil cluster, 490 people were tested with 15 turning up positive and also no deaths reported.