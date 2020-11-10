Education minister says nationwide school closure, even in states without CMCO, to curb Covid-19

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin says Putrajaya’s decision to close all schools is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 ― The government’s decision to close all schools, even in states not currently under the latest conditional movement control order (CMCO), is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin explained today.

He said analysis of the epidemic in Malaysia showed there had been an increase of cases among students, teachers and school staff during the third wave of Covid-19.

“Based on the school term and holiday calendar for 2020, the last day of the schooling year is on December 17, 2020 for states in Group A and December 18, 2020 for states in Group B. This means that after the CMCO ends, students in Group A states and Group B states will have a total of only nine and 10 schooling days left respectively.

“Seeing the brief balance of schooling days after CMCO and taking into account the recommendations of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council in combating the spread of Covid-19, the Education Ministry is of the view that students, including those in boarding schools, must continue to remain at home,” he said in a written parliamentary reply during Question Time.

The states classed as Group A, which will have their last day on December 17 are those that typically observe Friday as a rest day. They are: Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor.

The rest fall under Group B states.

The senior minister also noted that student absenteeism had increased in certain areas where Covid-19 cases had been reported, even if the states did not record high incidents.

“The absence of these students were due to parents' concerns over their child's safety while present at school,” he said.

Mohd Radzi said the nationwide school closure will affect a total of 1,087,803 students, 99,491 teachers, and 20,438 administration staff, with the exception of those in four states not currently under CMCO. These states are: Perlis, Pahang, Kelantan and Sarawak.

“It is necessary that Covid-19 is contained in order to ensure that the schooling year for 2021 and major examinations will not be affected and can resume as planned by the Education Ministry,” he added.

Mohd Radzi was replying to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who asked the government to explain the rationale behind the nationwide closure of schools.

The Opposition lawmaker also asked the government’s plan to address the difficulty rural students will face with virtual classrooms due to the unstable internet connectivity rate.

Over the weekend, Mohd Radzi announced that schools and vocational colleges will close starting November 9 to the last day of the 2020 academic calendar year but that students will continue with lessons to be decided by the teacher.

Mohd Radzi’s written reply did not address the second part of Dr Yii’s question.