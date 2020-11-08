Family of helicopter crash victim learnt of incident via WhatsApp

A member of the Fire and Rescue Department is seen during the helicopter crash in Melawati on November 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The family of one of the victims of the helicopter crash in Taman Melawati, Ampang, Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41, found out about the tragic incident via a message posted in a Whatsapp chat group.

The victim’s eldest brother, Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Rawi, said he contacted the sender of the message today after recognising the victim’s hand and his watch from a picture of the incident shared in the message.

Mohd Irfan Fikri was the fourth child of ten siblings.

“My parents are aware of this incident and my two younger siblings are on their way. So far we do not know whether (the body) will be sent here or not, there is no official information yet,” he told reporters when met in front of the National Forensic Medicine Institute (IPFN) at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, here, today.

Today, two men were killed in an accident involving two helicopters believed to have collided mid-air before one of them crashed at around noon in Taman Melawati, Ampang near here.

Besides Mohd Irfan, who is from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, the other victim was identified as Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, of Wangsa Melawati, here. — Bernama