As workers hit by Covid-19, Putrajaya to spend RM3.7b to create new jobs; RM1.5b for wage subsidy extension

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables the Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Perikatan Nasional administration allocated RM3.7 billion to create some 500,000 jobs under Budget 2021, as it seeks to address rising unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund will be channeled into the “Employment Creation Scheme” targeted at creating half a million new jobs through various programmes that include training and upskilling workers.

It also announced today that RM1.5 billion will be spend to extend the Wage Subsidy Programme by another three months, which it said may help up to 70,000 employers and 900,000 workers.

Unemployment rose to 5.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year when the government enforced movement curbs to mitigate the outbreak.

The rate dropped to 4.7 per cent in August, according to government data.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz attributed the improvement to the stimulus unveiled between April and July.

