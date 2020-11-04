Saifuddin Abdullah: 1.3 million dubious prepaid lines detected in Malaysia as of Oct 2020

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says as of October this year, 1,377,862 prepaid lines were detected to have dubious registration details. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― As of October this year, 1,377,862 prepaid lines were detected to have dubious registration details, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He said of the total, 920,217 lines had been terminated and 457,645 had been updated with valid information.

In line with the industry regulation he said, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) conducts data verification audit with the National Registration Department (JPN) to check on the accuracy and validity of the records of subscribers to ensure all active numbers are properly verified.

“This is to prevent misuse by irresponsible parties for the purpose of fraud and the likes,” he said during oral question-and- answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) on the ministry's initiative to prevent the public from becoming cyber fraud victims via use of unauthentic applications and phone calls.

On investigation-related matters Saifuddin said, the PDRM-MCMC Cyber Crime Committee has been empowered to lead and take action in combating cyber crime, including frauds or scams.

“Cooperation and collaboration between the two parties, especially sharing of information and expertise, is vital in carrying out enforcement, to address social media abuses more effectively,” he said.

At the same time he said, the ministry through the Information Department (JaPen) has implemented a planned communication strategy through JaPen's official social media channels to ensure that the people have access to accurate and authentic information on cyber fraud.

“Among the initiatives to create awareness are by having talk show programmes, news reports, community service messages (PSA), social media infographics and online media as well as through radio/TV announcements and programmes,” he said.

He said CyberSecurity Malaysia has also helped address cyber fraud through cyber security awareness programmes, apart from channeling cyber security technical expertise through collaboration with enforcement agencies such as the police and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

In response to Mohamad’s supplementary question on the ministry's action to tackle Macau Scam activities, Saifuddin said the government has launched the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2020-2024 with an allocation of RM1.8 billion to increase the country’s cyber security readiness. ― Bernama