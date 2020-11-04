Malaysia’s tourism industry can be revived through careful planning, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the tourism industry and other sectors can be revived through careful planning while taking into account Covid-19 measures. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The flagging tourism industry and other sectors can be revived through careful planning while taking into account Covid-19 measures, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said this can be done without funding from the government, and might even boost its coffers, but did not elaborate on how this can be done.

“I believe that this pandemic will last a long time, we might not be able to get rid of the virus in the near future,” he said in a blog post today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said Malaysians must continue to generate an income to support their families as well as themselves.

“They must be given a chance; if not, the country's economy will be destroyed,” he said.

He suggested that the government listen to the grouses of small businesses and traders on the ground.

“I will continue to give other ideas if they can be of assistance,” he said.

Dr Mahathir just came back from a three-day trip to Langkawi and noted that the economic situation on the island appeared dismal.

He said there are many ways and proposals to revive Langkawi's economy, but at this moment, the government's approvals could not be obtained due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the island may be a green zone, free from Covid-19, but the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in other states has had a serious impact on the tourism industry in Langkawi.

“There are now only two to three flights from Subang and Sepang to Langkawi each day,” he said.

He said over the last few months, there was an increase in domestic tourism on the island but the increase in Covid-19 cases, along with the CMCO in Selangor, led to a plunge in tourism arrivals to the island.

“Businesses are complaining. Many shops are closed, some permanently. Tourism spots and restaurants that used to be filled with tourists are deserted,” he said.

The Langkawi MP also expressed his concern over the long-term effect of the pandemic on Langkawi's economy and its residents' livelihoods.