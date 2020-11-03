PM Muhyiddin says will need to re-examine RMCO after Covid-19 resurgence

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 on November 3, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is of the view that the recovery movement control order (RMCO) needs to be relooked in areas facing a recurrence of Covid-19 cases, especially in states such as Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Perak.

The prime minister said at the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting on Covid-19 today, he had discussed the RMCO which is due to end in December as the pandemic situation has not changed much, to the extent there were areas that had to be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The meeting also took note of the challenges of the Batu Sapi by-election which will be held at the end of this year (Dec 5) and the Sarawak election in a pandemic situation that has yet to see improvement,” he said on his Facebook page tonight.

Muhyiddin also shared some pictures of the meeting held via video conference, which had discussed the pandemic’s current situation and measures needed to be taken.

He also expressed concern over the increase in Covid-19 cases in several areas in Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Johor which have seen their status change from green (zone) to yellow or red, this despite mitigation and intervention action and approaches increased.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had explained that although the Saudi Arabian government has allowed the umrah pilgrimage for a period of 10 days, the government, on the advice of Health Ministry (MoH) does not intend to allow Malaysian pilgrims there at this point of time.

On permission to hold the Muslim wedding solemnisation (akad nikah) and Friday prayers, Muhyiddin said Dr Zulkifli explained that a decision had been made and would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, before being implemented.

On the Dewan Rakyat sitting which began yesterday, Muhyiddin said it took place under the new norms with various standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced.

“However, this week, the sessions are to be held only until 1pm due to several Covid-19 cases involving staff at the Parliament building.

“Following these cases, there has been some concern among the members of parliament (MPs) themselves because the Parliament building itself is located in the red zone and involves the movement of MPs, their officers and staff there,” he said.

The prime minister also believes that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has the wisdom to manage the situation. ― Bernama