Budget 2021: Communications Ministry hopes internet connectivity announced as public utility

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at his office in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) hopes Budget 2021 which will be tabled this Friday will announce Internet connectivity as the third public utility after water and electricity.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry opined that it was important for Budget 2021 to recognise internet connectivity as a public utility in this country.

“It doesn’t involve any funding because the funding is already there. But a policy statement that internet connectivity is considered as a public utility just like water and electricity is important.

“Because as far as KKMM is concerned, that will cut down waiting time in getting approval from the local authorities. So, I hope that it will be in the (budget) speech,” he told reporters after visiting the media centre in Parliament here, today.

Saifuddin said the proposal on the matter had been submitted and discussed during the National Physical Planning Council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, two weeks ago.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will table the Budget 2021 in Parliament on Friday. — Bernama