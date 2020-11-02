After report of medical workers buying own safety gear, Health DG denies any PPE shortage in Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today rejected claims that public healthcare workers in Sabah were facing a personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

This follows a report of an anonymous public health worker in Sabah alleging that some frontliners were purchasing their own PPE due to shortages caused by supplies being directed to critical areas.

Today, Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah has nearly a month’s worth of PPE supplies.

“The PPE that we have, that we monitor from here (the Ministry of Health) and also from the state, last for 29 days, the minimum is 29 days, but we do have emergency procurement

“RM25 million has also been given to procure only PPE because we are not thinking short term but long term as well, so the procurement is being done,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry was also monitoring the PPE supply closely.

“I do not know where this rumour comes in and which hospital that is actually short (in PPE supplies). There is no mention of the hospital, no mention of its name, perhaps it is just fake news,” he said.

Earlier, he reported 503 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah as of today.