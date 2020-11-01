UOB Malaysia confirms one Covid-19 case at Menara UOB in KL

A general view of the UOB headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has confirmed that one of its non-customer facing employee at Menara UOB has tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee is currently under medical care and the bank is providing her and family with the support they need for her recovery, the bank said in a statement today.

“We wish to reassure our customers, colleagues and the community that we are completing a thorough cleansing of all affected floors and common areas of Menara UOB in accordance with the health authority’s guidelines.

“We also wish to reassure our customers that this incident has not disrupted our services, given the well-established business continuity plan the bank has in place,” said UOB Malaysia.

UOB Malaysia said the last time the employee was in her office at Menara UOB was on October 21, and she had been working from home thereafter.

She had sought medical attention at her local clinic upon showing flu-like symptoms before testing positive for the virus, it said.

The bank said those who came into close contact with the employee will be tested for the virus and have been asked to self-quarantine while awaiting further instructions from the authorities.

Meanwhile, UOB Malaysia said the nine branches that had been temporarily closed from October 21 due to the targeted conditional movement control order will resume operations tomorrow with reduced operating hours.

It said three of the branches are located in Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Imbi, Medan Pasar and Kepong), four in Selangor (Kota Damansara, Shah Alam, Ijok and Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya) and two in Sabah (Tuaran and Sandakan).

“These branches will be open from 9.30am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, with their self-service banking facilities available from 6am to 6pm daily.

“We will continue to do all that we can to help protect the well-being of our colleagues, customers and the community in these trying times,” the bank added. — Bernama