Police urge house owners to check tenants’ background

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 1 — Police have reminded the public not to only think of financial gains when renting out their houses.

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said this was because there have been cases where landlords knew nothing about the background or activities conducted by their tenants to the point where they were oblivious that their residence had been used to conduct criminal activities.

He said this was proven yet again through the exposure of a syndicate conducting online gambling when police raided a rented house in Taman Bukit Indah, here at about 1pm yesterday.

“In this case, the syndicate used the rented house as a gambling call centre to rake in daily transactions of around RM6,000 from 20 to 30 gamblers.

“The syndicate, which we believe had just begun operations, employed seven locals aged between 18 and 25. All of them were detained.

“In addition, a total of 181 pieces of equipment believed to be used to promote online gambling, including four computers, seven mobile phones, a notebook with notes on various gambling games, 13 bank cards, a modem and three calculators were also seized,” he said.

Dzulkhairi said all suspects did not have criminal records and further investigations would be carried out under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, while the landlord would be interviewed soon.

“So, house owners please check the background and activities of your tenants. Do not allow your tenants to misuse your houses for illegal activities,” he said. — Bernama