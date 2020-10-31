CMCO: Sabah express bus operators seek government aid

General view of the local mini buses in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 31 — Express bus operators in Sabah have called on the government to allow them to reopen throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Sabah Express Bus Operators Council (SEBOC) president Datuk Donald Hanapi said bus operators have had to service the monthly instalment for their bus loans since they were not eligible for the moratorium facility.

Besides, he said, operators also had to pay monthly rentals for the ticket counters provided by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) here despite not being allowed to operate since the enforcement of the CMCO.

“If there is no assistance or effective solution in the near future, then we request to be given permission to operate in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Sanitation processes and preparations of necessary tools to comply with the SOPs will be carried out,” he said in a statement here today.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had, on Oct 24, announced that the CMCO in Sabah would be extended until Nov 9. — Bernama