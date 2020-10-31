Budget 2021: Higher Education Ministry hopes more graduates’ marketability boosting programmes can be implemented

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during The Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) at University Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi September 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Oct 31 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) hopes various programmes to help boost graduates’ marketability can be implemented more comprehensively through allocations provided under Budget 2021 which will be tabled this Friday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the implementation of such programmes would also help prepare graduates especially those from public universities for the employment market.

“We hope that the proposed graduates’ marketibility boosting programmes can be implemented through Budget 2021.

“It is also for the benefits of the younger generation, especially local university graduates,” she told reporters after the investiture ceremony of state awards, medals and honours held in conjunction with the 71st birthday of the Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Seri Negeri today.

At the ceremony, Mohd Ali presented awards to 294 recipients including Noraini and Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Noraini and Ismail Sabri were conferred the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Meanwhile, Noraini said the organising of programmes involving public universities in the country in the future will take into account the feedback of stakeholders such as lecturers, staff, students and parents to ensure that the objectives set are achieved. — Bernama