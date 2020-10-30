Dr Noor Hisham: Elections can proceed amid Covid-19 sans cross-border travel, large crowds while campaigning

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink at the voting station located at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Health said today it s still too soon to hold any form of election, but if it was unavoidable, then there are three things that must be strictly followed in order to ensure the public’s safety.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there should be no large gatherings during campaigning, no walkabouts, and a restriction on travelling across state and district lines unless for emergencies.

“If we could we would postpone any form of election as we are also worried about having an election.

“However if we have to, we use three principles. One is no crossing state or district lines, secondly no campaigning in large groups, and thirdly no walkabouts or home-to-home visits,” he said during his Covid-19 briefing.

MORE TO COME