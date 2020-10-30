All primary schools in Sarawak to have computer labs within next three years, says CM

Abang Johari said Sarawak will continue to allocate funds to improve the education sector in the state. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 30 — All 1,265 primary schools in Sarawak will have computer laboratories within the next three years, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He announced the Sarawak government would allocate RM12 million for this purpose, based on estimates by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research (Mestr).

“We want to encourage our young Sarawakians to be proficient with computers. Therefore, our primary schools will have computer labs where the pupils will be taught computer-based technology and exposed to the digital world.

“This is the new education system we want to do in Sarawak,” he said at the launch of a RM10.68 million new administrative block and upgrading of academic block at SK Merpati Jepang today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak will continue to allocate funds to improve the education sector in the state.

He remarked the Sarawak is currently the only state in Malaysia to implement the teaching of Mathematics and Science in English, which was made possible with RM10 million funding from the state government.

“We want our young Sarawakians to not only master English, but also to have good command in Mathematics and Science especially among the Bumiputera. This is so that we can produce Sarawakians who can compete in the global market,” he said.

He also announced that plans are underway to establish Islamic school with international syllabus, to complement the five state-owned international schools being built in the state.

“Under the Sarawak Islamic Council, we have our own Islamic schools. We are thinking of establishing Islamic secondary school with international syllabus based on the model at the (Madrasah) Aljunied Singapore.

“In Aljunied Singapore, they have two syllabus — one based on Islam and the other is internationally-based. I have directed the Sarawak Islamic Department to discuss with Aljunied Singapore so that we can have another international school but with Islamic perspective.

“We are aiming to be developed state by 2030. Therefore we have to produce human resource who are ‘canggih’ (sophisticated) as we balance our social development and economic development,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state government would continue to focus on improving the command of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among young Sarawakians so that the state could be in the forefront of digital economy.

Also present at the event were Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and Kuching City North Commission Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit and SK Merpati Jepang parents teachers association chairman Senator Dr Zaiedi Suhaili. — Borneo Post