King, Queen wish Malaysian Muslims Happy Maulidur Rasul

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wished Muslims in the country a happy Maulidur Rasul celebration in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Their Majesties conveyed their wish through a posting on the Istana Negara Instagram account today.

“Rasulullah is the best leader of all times who should be emulated by every Muslim. Let us together emulate the attitude and sunnah of the Prophet in our daily lives.

“Let us also together increase our selawat (prayers of peace and blessings) upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW. May we receive intercession from Him at Mashyar,” it said. — Bernama