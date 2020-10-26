Deputy minister says Umno, BN still with Muhyiddin as coalition’s lawmakers meet

Umno’s Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the meeting was to discuss ongoing political developments in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Barisan Nasional has called an emergency meeting of its elected representatives at Putra World Trade Centre today.

According to Umno’s Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, the meeting was to discuss ongoing political developments in the country including the Perikatan Nasional government’s abortive attempt to seek a proclamation of emergency.

The deputy communications and multimedia minister also emphasised that his party and the BN coalition remained in support of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

“Yes, we are still with Muhyiddin,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin had met with the leaders of political parties that support his ruling PN coalition.

After Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah disagreed with the proposal for a proclamation of emergency yesterday, Muhyiddin said he would convene a Cabinet meeting to discuss this.

Yesterday, the Agong also advised politicians to stop their feuding and to cooperate in ensuring the federal Budget was passed when it is tabled next month.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Muhyiddin administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.