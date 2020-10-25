PM Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers tomorrow

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing the National Security Council special meeting via video teleconferencing in Putrajaya October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly called for a meeting with all state chief ministers in Putrajaya tomorrow.

News about the meeting emerged just after the Conference of Malay Rulers concluded an urgent meeting this evening, with speculation mounting that a majority of them support the call for the Emergency rule.

An aide to Penang Chief Minister confirmed that the meeting will be taking place tomorrow and that Chow Kon Yeow will attend.

However, the meeting agenda was not disclosed.

MORE TO COME