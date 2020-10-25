Hailing Agong’s wisdom, Zahid urges national reconciliation among political leaders to fight Covid-19

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today praised on his party’s behalf the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers in tackling Malaysia’s “political crisis”.

Zahid’s comment comes after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today decided to turn down Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for a declaration of a state of emergency in Malaysia.

The King had also urged against any politicking by politicians that could affect the stability of the government and had also called for Malaysians to unite regardless of their background and political belief in the fight against Covid-19 and for the sake of the country’s prosperity.

In Zahid’s statement tonight on behalf of Umno, he urged for a “national reconciliation” among political parties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In line with the His Majesty’s decree and hope, and in line with Umno’s desire to invite for a political truce, I hope all leaders of political parties would close ranks at all levels and focus on fighting together the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic for the public’s wellbeing,” he said in the statement.

Zahid went on to say that the lesson from “this episode” was that any major steps that the government wishes to take has to go through the process of deliberation and involve the consensus of all quarters, but did not specify which episode he was referring to.

“Therefore, an initiative for national reconciliation which covers the agenda of politics, economy, social and security should be initiated.

“The public should be the priority now.

“I urge political leaders to be truly sincere in making this ambition a success,” he said, adding that efforts should be made to find a balance between managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic life of the public.