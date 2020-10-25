Former Sabah CM says invoking ‘emergency’ rule untenable

Shafie urged the leaders of Malaysia’s main political parties to reach a compromise and avoid the 'emergency' Muhyiddin was allegedly seeking. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysia’s fragile economy would not be able to withstand the invocation of an “emergency” now, said former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The Warisan president urged the leaders of Malaysia’s main political parties to reach a compromise and avoid the “emergency” Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was allegedly seeking to invoke in order to prop up his administration.

“The collapsing domestic and global economy which is devastating and affecting the livelihood of every Malaysian is the real enemy,” Shafie said in a statement today.

“I plead to all leaders in our beloved country to put aside our differences and work as one to overcome the greatest challenge that we are facing, and to put King, country and the people first before all other issues.”

Shafie said there was always room for discussion and reminded political leaders that they must put the welfare and interests of Malaysians above all else.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

The plan has met with resistance from politicians both past and present, civil society groups, professional associations, and members of the public.