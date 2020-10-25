All must play role as decreed by Agong, says BN sec-gen after no state of emergency declared

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) Secretary-General Tan Sri Annuar Musa called on all parties to carry out their respective duties as decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Commenting on his Twitter account, he said efforts to fight Covid-19 needed to be intensified despite the unstable political situation in the country.

“My humble gratitude to His Majesty for his confidence in the government’s capability in fighting Covid-19,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a statement issued by Istana Negara this afternoon had stated that there was no need for a state of emergency to be declared in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this was decided after going through the proposal to the effect by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the Malay Rulers, as well as looking at the country’s current situation.

Meanwhile, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the country’s Constitutional Monarchy has been proven to be the bulwark to defend the parliamentary democracy system.

In a statement, he said the people of various backgrounds were grateful to His Majesty for not declaring an emergency after the special discussion among the Rulers at Istana Negara today.

At the same time, Lim called on the people, in particular, all MPs to unite in the fight against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“All MPs need to focus on efforts to save lives and livelihoods to face this ‘once in a century’ Covid-19 situation.

“Special attention should be given to Sabah which is now the epicenter of this epidemic,” he said, adding that all parties needed to redouble their efforts to flatten the Covid-19 transmission curve.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a tweet also said Al-Sultan Abdullah had made the right call.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu in a statement on his Facebook said it was a wise decision by the King which put the best interests of the people, as well as the country’s continued prosperity first. — Bernama