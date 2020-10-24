Health Ministry: Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Sarawak and Johor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the sources of the new clusters are currently still under investigation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Health Ministry today confirmed six new Covid-19 clusters located in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Sarawak and Johor.

The six new clusters are called the Mesra and Megah clusters in Sabah, the Kaya cluster in Negri Sembilan, the Bah Kayu cluster in Selangor, the Baki cluster in Sarawak and the Kempas cluster in Johor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the sources of the new clusters are currently still under investigation.

