Putrajaya seeks emergency powers in fighting Covid-19

Sources told Malay Mail that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had rushed out of Putrajaya to Kuantan after chairing this morning’s special Cabinet meeting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is understood to be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be conferred special emergency powers during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources told Malay Mail that the prime minister had rushed out of Putrajaya to Kuantan, Pahang after chairing this morning’s special Cabinet meeting.

Speculation had been rife since early this morning that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government may declare a state of emergency as Malaysia struggles to contain the daily spike in Covid-19 infections that has also hurt the economy.

