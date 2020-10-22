Selangor Umno files preliminary objection against forfeiture of RM2.7m

The forfeiture application was filed against Selangor Umno which was named as the respondent under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Selangor Umno Liaison Committee (Selangor Umno) has filed a preliminary objection against the government’s application to forfeit funds amounting RM2,738,525.08 which were seized from them.

The money seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from the political body, was allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Lawyer representing Selangor Umno Muzzammil Merican when contacted by Bernama said, the notice of objection was served through a letter to the High Court here, on September 22.

“This objection is related to the way the forfeiture proceeding had begun. We will argue that the proceeding did not start off correctly.

“The hearing was scheduled yesterday but following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from October 14 to 27, the proceeding was postponed,” he said.

Muzzammil said Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin had fixed November 27 for hearing of the preliminary objection notice.

The forfeiture application was filed against Selangor Umno which was named as the respondent under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Earlier, former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was reported to have said that the agency had filed forfeiture suit against 41 respondents in order to recover about RM270 million in funds linked to the 1MDB.

The MACC believes that the money was transferred from the account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. — Bernama