Ismail Sabri calls for unity in war against Covid-19, amid public flak over Putrajaya’s policy blunder

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the public and warring political parties to set aside all differences and unite in the fight against a ravaging coronavirus.

In a seeming appeal for support, the minister said the nation is “at war” with a disease that is spreading fast, and that the government needs the public to stand behind its effort to defeat a common enemy, pointing to the alarming sharp spikes in daily Covid-19 cases.

“I hope we all can understand that our main enemy now is Covid-19,” he told reporters at the National Security Council daily briefing on the outbreak here.

“The nation is at war with Covid-19. So I appeal to everyone, we must be united and work together to fight this Covid-19. Let’s put aside our differences, political or others, because what is important is, we are facing a common enemy,” he said in his media briefing.

“We must focus on battling this pandemic,” he added.

The rallying call was made amid public flak over the many communication blunders that caused widespread confusion, among others about the government’s work-from-home policy implemented starting today.

