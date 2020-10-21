DBKL says one staff from Menara TH Perdana has Covid-19, making it third case involving its employees

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today confirmed that another of its employee tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, making it the third case involving a DBKL staff.

DBKL in a statement said that the latest case involved a staff in the Valuation and Property Management Department operating at Menara TH Perdana, Jalan Sultan Ismail, here.

“This staff was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on October 20 after being instructed to undergo a swab test at the Rawang Health Clinic due to being in close contact with the first case involving another employee, earlier.

“DBKL and the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Health Department (JKWPKL) are also tracking the patient’s close contacts for follow-up action,” according to the statement, today.

Following that, DBKL through the Department of Health and Environment and the owner of the building has carried out disinfection in the lobby and elevators as well as the 3rd ,4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 17th floors of the Menara TH Perdana.

According to DBKL, operations at the three DBKL Towers were being conducted as usual but the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and MOH would be tightened to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

On October 15, DBKL confirmed that two of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19 and were undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Bernama