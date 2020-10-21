Bukit Aman: No further action will be taken against minister over quarantine breach

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The investigation into Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali’s alleged breach of quarantine orders has been classified as no further action (NFA) by the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC), said Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

In a press conference today, Huzir explained that this was because Khairuddin was not issued a home surveillance order (Form 14b) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

“In the investigation paper that has been referred to the attorney general, the instructions for this case are ‘NFA’.

“NFA on the grounds and statement that the minister was not issued a Form 14B under Section 15(1) of Act 342 to undergo home quarantine.

“Based on that statement, the Attorney General’s Chambers decided not to take any action against the minister and there is no strong statement for the basis of a charge under Act 342,” he said.

