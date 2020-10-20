MCMC, industry players to ensure people remain connected during EMCO, CMCO

A general view of the streets during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur on October 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as the country’s leading telecommunications companies will ensure that the people continue to enjoy internet services, especially at a time when several areas have been subjected the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

MCMC’s Corporate Communications Department in a statement informed that the 1GB of free internet per day under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which was announced on June 5, would be continued to be given by telecommunication companies until December 31.

“This means, people will be able to continue to enjoy the free internet service offered, provided their SIM card is still active within 90 days of the date of purchase or the last top-up date, subject to the special conditions of each service provider.

“They can use the free internet for educational activities, video conferencing, or even information-related services,” according to the statement.

In fact, he said Telekom Malaysia (TM) and TIME dotCom (TIME) have provided additional fiber capacity to accommodate the current increase in usage.

In addition, it said the industry would also provide free online learning resources to the people, including e-learning courses from various platforms.

Telecommunications companies have also come up with their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) packages, especially in contributing to Covid-19 related assistance funds.

“Overall, Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) have contributed RM95.4 million to the GLC Disaster Relief Fund Network (GDRN) under the Covid-19 assistance, to provide medical supplies as well as non-medical humanitarian assistance.

“This includes telecommunications companies such as Celcom, Digi, TIME, TM and U Mobile,” according to the statement. — Bernama