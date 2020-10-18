Malaysia again reaches peak of seven new Covid-19 deaths, with another record high of 871 cases

Healthcare workers prepare to carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia recorded seven new deaths from Covid-19 today, a peak previously reached on March 29.

The country also reached another record daily high of new cases at 871, beating the previous highest record of 869 cases reported yesterday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said local transmission comprised 866 of the total reported cases while the remaining five cases were imported.

Despite recording a record-high number of cases, Dr Noor Hisham also said 701 individuals have recovered -- the highest recorded daily recoveries to date.

<div class="ads-container"> <div id="mm-teads" class="my-3 ads text-center " style="display: none"> <script data-cfasync="false"> dfp_displaySlot('mm-teads') </script> </div> </div> <p>Malaysia’s cumulative total positive cases now stands at 20,498 and a total of 187 people have died of Covid-19 here to date.</p> <p><strong>MORE TO COME</strong></p> <p> </p>