More than two in a car? Get police permission, Ismail Sabri tells businesses under CMCO seeking to share vehicle

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on the recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 17 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today advised those running family businesses in areas under partial lockdown to get police permission if more than two want to travel in the same vehicle from home to their workplace and vice versa.

He said those who get prior permission would then avoid being slapped the RM1,000 compound fine issued each violator as the regulations for areas placed under the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO) — like Selangor, the federal territories and Sabah — limit the number of people in a car to two.

He said the police has already made it clear that anyone involved in such businesses need to get their permission prior to travelling in the same vehicle if the total number of occupants exceeded two.

“This is to avoid issues, which end up with them being given compound notices by the police,” he said in his daily press briefing on security and Covid-19 compliance.

Ismail was responding to news reports of a family from Jenjarom, Selangor who run a chicken rice shop in Subang Jaya that was recently fined RM3,000 collectively after three of them were caught for exceeding the car occupancy limit while travelling home from their workplace.

Subang Jaya community newspaper SJ Echo reported Seow Boon Keong, who runs the popular Chuan Kee chicken rice stall in the area for two decades, saying that his nephew and two sisters who run the business with him had to pay the hefty fine for this transgression.

The report quoted Seow saying that he and his family members travel from Jenjarom to USJ4 in Subang Jaya daily to operate the stall.