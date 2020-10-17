Another disruption to water supply in Selangor caused by burst pipe

File photo of residents of Setia Alam collecting water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― Air Selangor has announced a water disruption affecting 686 areas in the Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor districts from 9pm today.

In a statement released today, Air Selangor said the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) had to be partially shut down to carry out repair works as a pipe channelling treated water has burst.

Air Selangor added that water supply was expected to be restored in stages once the repair work was completed from 2pm onwards on Sunday.

Updates will be available through its social media platforms as well as its website at www.airselangor.com.

This is the third unscheduled water cut since the start of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

The first was caused by a burst pipe in Klang on October 14 which affected 15 areas in Klang and Shah Alam. The second came two days later, on October 16, where another burst pipe incident caused 59 areas in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Langat to go through water disruptions.