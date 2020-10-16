Prominent Sarawak businessman, developer Ting Pek Khiing dies at 79

Ting died at his residence in Kuching this afternoon. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 16 — Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing has passed away here this afternoon, said a source close to the family.

He was 79 years old.

The renowned property developer, who had set new standards in the industry, had died at his residence at Jalan Setia Raja here.

No further details are immediately available as the family has requested for privacy, the aide said.

However, it is learnt that Ting had passed away peacefully at about 3.30pm surrounded by his family.

Born to a poor family in Bintangor, Ting, who sold fruits as a teenager, made his name through sheer grit and determination.

He was catapulted onto the national stage as a developer after he completed the Sheraton Langkawi Beach Resort in just 100 days in 1991, which impressed the then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In 1994, his company, Ekran Bhd, was awarded what was then described as “the deal of the century” for the construction of the RM15 billion Bakun Dam.

He was also responsible for the upgrading of the Kuching International Airport in 2003 besides other related projects in Sarawak and Sabah.

Ting last made headlines in 2018 with news that he would be embarking on a multi-billion ringgit development project in Langkawi.

The RM30 billion project would involve the construction of 30,000 high-end condominium units, commercial centres, berthing facilities for ocean liners and yachts and other facilities.

Although he has had his share of financial and legal tussles, Ting has left an indelible mark on Sarawak and indeed Malaysia, and will long be remembered as a trailblazer and as an inspiration for the people. — Borneo Post