Perak Islamic Dept limits mosque, surau congregation in Pengkalan Hulu

Muslims attending Friday prayers at the Penang State Mosque in George Town May 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Oct 16 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), on the advice by the National Security Council, has allowed condition opening of mosques and suraus in Pengkalan Hulu effective today, following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin, in a statement, said the number of congregation for obligatory prayers is limited to 13 people, including the Imam, Bilal, Siak and mosque/surau committee members, aged not more than 60 years, and to observe the social distancing of one-metre.

He said a similar condition is also set for Friday prayer.

As for suraus which had been given temporary permission to conduct Friday prayer, namely Surau Pasukan Gerakan Am Batalion 18, Surau Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Pengkalan Hulu and Surau Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Saban, he said, they would not be allowed to hold Friday prayer until further notice.

Mohd Yusop said all activities, including religious lectures and classes, would also not be allowed to be held at all mosques and suraus in the district until further notice.

“Everyone, especially the committee members, is urged to adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19 transmission,” he added.

Yesterday, a new Covid-19 cluster was identified in Perak namely Bah Pengkalan Cluster involving Hulu Perak district with six positive cases. — Bernama