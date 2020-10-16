1 Utama gets nod to resume operations tomorrow after thorough decontamination

The 1 Utama shopping centre signage is pictured in Petaling Jaya October 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today confirmed that the 1 Utama shopping centre in Bandar Utama will reopen tomorrow after being closed since October 11 for Covid-19 screenings and decontamination.

He said as of yesterday, the Health Ministry had screened 6,000 people at the mall including its staff, tenants, and those on duty alongside 110 patrons who had visited the mall.

“Those who were found to be Covid-positive have since been sent to hospitals for treatment, while asymptomatic contacts have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days while those displaying symptoms have been instructed to go for further examinations at nearby health clinics,” Ismail said during his press conference.

