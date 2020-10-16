Johor primary school closed for eight days after Covid-positive case

A Year Three pupil was confirmed Covid-19 positive and as a result, the school is closed to enable the sanitation process and swab tests on other pupils. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Desa Skudai here will be closed for eight days starting today after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

A check at the school today found a notice from the Johor State Education Department hung on the school gate informing of the closure from Oct 16 until Oct 23.

It is understood that a Year Three pupil has been confirmed positive with Covid-19 and as a result, the school is closed to enable the sanitation process and swab tests on other pupils.

Swab tests were conducted in the school compound at 9.45am today on about 70 of the patient’s close contacts from the school as well as from Sekolah Agama Tafrijiyyah Taman Universiti, Skudai, a religious school that he attends.

The pupils who were accompanied by their guardians were instructed to undergo the compulsory 14-day home quarantine starting today.

Meanwhile, Johor State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang and Johor Education Director Shaharuddin Saari when contacted for confirmation said they could not issue any statement on the matter.

It is understood that the state Fire and Rescue Department is scheduled to carry out the sanitation process this afternoon.

A message has been circulating via WhatsApp since yesterday afternoon claiming that a Year Three male pupil from the SK Taman Desa Skudai has tested positive for Covid-19 after relatives from Selangor visited his family’s home on Oct 5, before one of the relatives was tested positive with the deadly virus.

It was also said that the boy and his family were ordered to undergo home quarantine beginning Oct 8 until Oct 19, before he tested positive yesterday afternoon. — Bernama