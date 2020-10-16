Dr Mahathir: Laws and regulations now used to prevent fair debates in Parliament

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says laws and regulations are needed to ensure that matters are smoothly managed and goals are achieved. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today accused those in power now of abusing laws and parliamentary regulations to impede the democratic process.

In a brief Facebook post, the Langkawi MP said laws and regulations are needed to ensure that matters are smoothly managed and goals are achieved.

However, he claimed they were being deliberately misinterpreted to prevent fair debate in Parliament.

“This is what's happening in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Dewan Rakyat which convenes for friends and foes to debate has become an obstacle to freedom of speech and debate,” he wrote, without providing specifics.

However, Dr Mahathir's post comes after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a statement on attempts back in May by several MPs to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament.

In the statement, Azhar drew comparisons between Malaysia’s parliamentary system to Australia’s and said a motion of no-confidence would not be expedited unless it is taken up by a minister.

He said all proposed motions would be treated according to the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders and the existing laws.

Last Wednesday, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said he wanted a guarantee that a no-confidence motion could be tabled against the prime minister in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting, following the failure of the Speaker to do so in the past sitting.

In the September 25 dated letter sighted by Malay Mail, Tengku Razaleigh asked Azhar why the no-confidence motion was not debated in the Dewan Rakyat during the previous Parliament sessions between July 13 until August 27.