CMCO: PLUS says additional eight roadblocks set up on North-South Expressway

A traffic policeman conducts checks on vehicles during a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― An additional eight roadblocks have been set up along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) on the second day of conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, bringing the total to 17 roadblocks today.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement today said the additional eight roadblocks located along PLUS Highway Toll Plazas are Rawang, Tanjung Malim, Bukit Raja, Kajang, Bangi, USJ, Putra Heights and Bandar Saujana Putra.

“PLUS urges the public to remain at home unless one is required by work to travel. The goal is to reduce the exposure to possible Covid-19 transmission and comply in the true spirit of #KitaJagaKita, enabling all frontliners to conduct their work safely,” the statement said.

Yesterday, a total of nine roadblocks were set up at the following toll plazas on PLUS highways - Jalan Duta, Setia Alam, Putra Mahkota, Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar, Bukit Beruntung, Lembah Beringin, Shah Alam and Seafield. ― Bernama