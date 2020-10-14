Tengku Zafrul: Malaysian govt to balance Covid-19 movement restrictions with need for daily routine

Police and Armed Forces personnel inspect a vehicle at a roadblock on Jalan Ipoh as the conditional movement control order was reintroduced at the stroke of midnight on October 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Ministry of Finance has assured that the government will balance movement restrictions with the need to carry out daily activities to protect lives and livelihoods.

Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said economic sustainability needed to be protected to ensure that the momentum of economic recovery could be maintained.

“As the Minister of Finance, ensuring that the people can continue to earn a living and for businesses to continue their operations is important to me,” he said when presenting the 25th Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report through his Facebook account today.

The government enforced conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, effective this week, due to increasing cases and spread of Covid-19.

Tengku Zafrul said the government learned from the MCO measures and their impact on revenue sources in the effort to break the Covid-19 chain.

“I hope that everyone remains resilient, and understand that this action is taken to protect the people. Let us not be complacent. We are still at war with the unseen enemy.

“Let us be aware that this CMCO is different from the MCO implemented from March to May, as (during CMCO) almost all economic activities such as businesses, manufacturing and stalls can still operate by following the standard operating procedures,” he added. — Bernama