Over 100 undocumented migrants nabbed at Malaysia-Thai border

Ab Rashid said all the migrants were brought into the country via rat trails and illegal bases in the district. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TUMPAT, Oct 14 — Over 100 illegal immigrants including smugglers were detained at the Malaysia-Thailand border, near Tumpat, during the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Tumpat district police chief, Supt Ab Rashid Mat Daud said all the illegals were brought into the country via rat trails and illegal bases in the district.

“With the arrests, we don’t dismiss the involvement of locals as smugglers or informers who bring in the illegal immigrants,” he told reporters during the operation dubbed ‘Op Bersepadu Covid-19’ around Tumpat ,here, today.

The operation involved the Department of Information, Health Department and Tumpat District Council, while focusing on compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

Ab Rashid said police viewed seriously the smuggling of illegals into the country, especially during the current situation with the country striving to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“They (locals) will be brought to justice if they were involved directly or indirectly in the illegal activity,” he added. — Bernama