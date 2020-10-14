Ministry: External exams at private universities, colleges exempted from CMCO

A general view of Universiti Malaya during the movement control order, March 17, 2020. Students will be required to obtain verification letters from their institutions before attending the examinations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Private universities and colleges may proceed with scheduled international examinations even if they are in locations under a conditional movement control order (CMCO), the Higher Education Ministry announced today.

The decision to allow these private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) to continue with the tests were made during yesterday’s National Security Council meeting, which took into account the fixed schedules these must follow.

The exemption affects a total of 3,031 local and 195 international students situated in four states and federal territories currently under the CMCO.

However, these students must obtain verification letters from their institutions before attending the examinations.

Those who will be allowed to proceed with their tests include students sitting for the Cambridge GCE A-Levels examinations, and for those under programmes such as the Australian Matriculation (Ausmat), Canadian Pre-U, and the likes, the ministry said.

The exemption was also extended to those taking professional qualification tests such as their Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) papers.

“These exemptions are, however, subject to the IPTS adhering to the standard operating procedures that have been set by the authorities and the government’s decisions from time to time,” read the statement.

The states of Selangor and Sabah as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been placed under a two-week CMCO in response to rising Covid-19 cases in these locations.