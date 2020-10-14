Ismail Sabri: Previously enforced CMCO SOP in Klang now void, superseded by statewide regulations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today clarified that those living in the district of Klang are now subjected to the statewide conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He explained that the SOPs implemented for the district which came into effect on October 9 are effectively cancelled since the entire state went under the CMCO beginning today.

“The government had announced the CMCO for the entire state of Selangor beginning today, October 14.

“I would like to clarify that with this announcement, the CMCO SOPs for the Klang sub-district that was announced earlier is now void.

“Therefore, the CMCO SOPs enforced throughout Selangor also applies to Klang,” Ismail said.

Meanwhile the police arrested 284 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order a day before the two-week CMCO came into effect across Selangor, KL, Putrajaya and Sabah today.

Ismail said of this number, 278 were compounded while the remaining six were remanded.

“Among the offences include not wearing face masks, not practicing physical distancing, failure to prepare equipment to record details, operating premises overtime, activities in entertainment centres, refusal to undergo Covid-19 screening, carrying more passengers in a vehicle than permitted, and attempting to run away from a roadblock,” he said during a press conference.

The police-led compliance operation task force involved 3,024 teams and 12,887 personnel.

Approximately 7,077 inspections were conducted nationwide with 3,574 supermarkets, 4,466 restaurants, 1,299 hawkers, 1,833 public and farmers markets, 3,136 places of worship, and 1,240 recreational areas checked.

“Ops Benteng by the Armed Forces, the police, the Immigration Department, among others arrested 37 undocumented migrants and confiscated two land vehicles.

“282 roadblocks were conducted in relation to Ops Benteng yesterday. From January until yesterday 12,877 undocumented migrants were arrested, with 5,204 currently in detention centres,” Ismail said.

On people returning to or coming into Malaysia from abroad, the minister said from July 24 until yesterday 48,098 people have entered via international border checkpoints.

“Of this number, 9,919 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in 68 hotels and 17 other premises including public training institutes as well as private higher education institutions located in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah dan Labuan.

“381 were brought to hospitals for treatment while 37,798 have since been discharged from quarantine and permitted to return home,” Ismail said.